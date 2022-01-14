This time of year businesses experience snow closures on highway systems, however M&A deals always melt ice as several Minnesota and Wisconsin sectors are seeing high-levels of investment, merger, and consolidation to start the new year. Technology and Health care expansion by location seem to be the hot buttons for M&A firms to pursue and provide a lucrative return-on-investment for their shareholders.

Madison-based Cherry Tree Dental performed an acquisition sweep of Minnesota-based dental providers by purchasing Down-Town Dental Associates and Fairmount Family Dentistry. Originally funded by Miami, Florida based ICV Partners, LLC in 2021, Cherry Tree Dental provides processes such as including human resources, payroll, marketing, information technology, and other back-office functions.

Qian Elmore, ICV Managing Director.

“Cherry Tree continues to be well positioned to capitalize on shifting market dynamics,” said Qian Elmore, ICV Managing Director. “More dentists choose to transition from owning their own practices to focus on serving patients versus administrative activities.”

Minnesota and Wisconsin based Citon Computer Corporation merged with Wisconsin and Illinois based ACP CreativIT. The merger will combine both firm’s IT managed services operations, clients, and over 300 employees to further extend the Interstate-90 M&A highway into Illinois. With plans to hire more workers, both companies are well-positioned to aid companies looking to automate and or provide innovative efficiencies for their customer’s operations and workforce.

Minnesota M&A is off to a profitable 2022 start relying on technology and health care sectors as drivers. Consolidation breeds efficiencies for operations and people. Let’s not forget about culture as talent retention will be a focus for all these organizations after the champaign has flattened.