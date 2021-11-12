CHICAGO – Jobs numbers out this week from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Indeed continue to show the rise in record-number of employment opportunities. Compared to the steady number of individuals looking for work, the employment gap is still increasing.

Source: BLS. Follow image to original BLS release

A new contributing factor is the large, record number of workers are quitting thus adding to those switching careers or leaving the workforce entirely. This number does not reflect Contingent Workforce participants or Contractors who perform project-based work and may be engaged by different companies.

The Midwest’s trends are lock tight with the rest of the U.S., with the exception of the West coast where quitting numbers were below national trends.